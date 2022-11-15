DECO MADEIRA WARNS OF ILLEGAL PRACTICES IN USED VEHICLE WARRANTIES

The Association has received several complaints from consumers who, when buying a car at a stand, are informed that they will have to pay additional amounts to benefit from a car warranty.

Since the beginning of this year, the guarantee on movable property has a period of 3 years, and in the case of used cars purchased from a professional and regardless of their monetary value, it can be reduced to a minimum of 18 months, upon agreement of the parties.

In view of the reports and complaints that have reached DECO, they inform consumers about their rights and warn them to file a complaint in case of a situation of this nature.

