Regional Civil Protection recorded 7 incidents

The depression ‘Nuria’ caused some constraints throughout the island of Madeira, with the Regional Civil Protection Service registering 7 occurrences that involved the use of 24 operators and the use of 10 land resources.

According to the update note on the events in the last few hours, the storm affected 4 structures, two danger zones were marked and there was movement of masses in one location, in this case in Câmara de Lobos, more precisely in Curral das Freiras.

Some images from Christine Thompson in Curral das Freiras, this is the road to Faja Escura.

The other incidents took place in Ponta do Sol (3), in Santa Cruz (2) and another in Ribeira Brava, possibly the flooding of a house already reported today.

According to Civil Protection, these incidents were related to strong winds and were promptly resolved by the municipal authorities.

In a more recent update, the Madeira SRPC reports that in Santa Cruz the Ponta da Oliveira Pier has been closed, in Porto Santo access to the Old Town Pier (South section) is restricted and in Calheta the promenade between the two sandy beaches in the town is closed.

Also in Câmara de Lobos there are three closed accesses, namely all those that lead to the coastline, the high areas and the Via da Estrada do Ribeira Serrão. Also in Ribeira Brava the promenade in Tabua is closed.

From Diário Notícias

