It should have been one of the biggest festivals of the year, The all-night party never happened and very few people turn out to celebrate today, being a public holiday.

The parish of Monte feels strange. There are so few faithful present to celebrate the day of Nossa Senhora do Monte.

Arriving at Largo da Fonte, coming from Funchal by car, at 10:30 am it was calm and fast, without the traffic of previous years.

Wearing a mask, some keep promises, buy candles, and wait as long as possible in the shade to hear Mass.

The Mass celebrated by the Bishop of Funchal, D. Nuno Brás, is awaiting the start.

With the capacity reduced to half, inside the church, and measuring the temperature at the entrance, the parish placed chairs outside for the faithful.

There are already entities from the Regional Government, the Legislative Assembly and the Chamber.

From Jornal Madeira