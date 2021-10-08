8th distinction for ‘Best Island Destination in Europe’ is “a remarkable achievement”

Madeira was once again the “Best Insular Destination in Europe” at the 28th edition of the “World Travel Awards”, winning the other 11 islands that were also being voted on. It is the eighth time that the Region has won this international award.

In the race with Madeira for this prize now won were: Azores, Balearic and Canary Islands (Spain), Crete, Cyclades, Aegean Islands (Greece), Cyprus, Guernsey, Channel Islands, Jersey, Channel Islands, Malta and even Sardinia and Sicily (Italy).

For this reason, Eduardo Jesus stresses that the award “should fill with pride all those who work in Tourism in the Region, as well as the residents who see their land being continuously valued internationally, and, equally, the thousands of travelers who visit us, who , thus, they add even more value to their holiday destination”. “We have reasons to be satisfied also with the way fate reacted to the pandemic, through the affirmation of the security that we live here”, concludes Eduardo Jesus.

The ‘World Travel Awards’ were created in 1993 and are awarded annually to recognize, reward and celebrate excellence from all key sectors of the travel, tourism and hospitality industries.

Madeira Awards at the ‘World Travel Awards’:

Best Island Destination in Europe – (Europe’s Leading Island Destination)

2021 – 2020 – 2019 – 2018 – 2017 – 2016 – 2014 – 2013

Best Island Destination in the World – (World’s Leading Island Destination)

2020 – 2019 – 2018 – 2017 – 2016 – 2015

