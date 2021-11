Eddy Wilson, president of Ryanair, has just announced the ten destinations that will be linked to Funchal with travel at 29.99 euros per flight.

At the press conference at Madeira airport to announce the entry of the low cost airline, the official announced connections to Marseille, Manchester, London, Milan, Brussels, Dublin, Nuremberg, Paris. This in addition to Lisbon and Porto.

Prices that, remember, are stipulated for next summer.

From Jornal Madeira

