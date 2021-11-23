‘Ajuda Vale’ campaign at Pingo Doce supermarkets in Madeira

Between the 27th of November and the 5th of December, the ‘Ajuda Vale’ campaign will take place at Pingo Doce supermarkets in the Autonomous Region of Madeira. Cashier operators will invite the donation of vouchers that represent essential products, which will later be delivered to the Madeira Food Bank.

At the same time, the online campaign will take place through the website www.alimentestaideia.pt. where donations of food products can be made.

With the recent declaration of a contingency situation, these two campaigns will be crucial for the Food Bank to continue to provide food aid to beneficiary institutions and families.

From Diário Notícias

