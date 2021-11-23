Ryanair invests 200 million and creates 60 direct jobs in Madeira

Ryanair arrives in Madeira in the summer of 2022 with the installation of an operational base and direct connection to 10 destinations – six of which are new (Dublin, Milan, Marseille, Paris Beauvais and Nuremberg). In order to make all this operational, the Irish airline will invest 200 million euros and will create 60 direct jobs.

This operation will immediately guarantee 350,000 new seats, which will represent a 22% increase in passenger transport. There are still 189,000 seats available in domestic operation.

Miguel Albuquerque guarantees that the offer of mobility reinforces the arrival of tourism and guarantees greater mobility for Madeirans in particular and Portuguese in general.

