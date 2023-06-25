Weather update – Wind and Heat

I wish I could say its good news but it’s not.

Wind guru has just updated, and tomorrow Monday is not looking good for wind speeds, so it could well be another difficult day at the airport.

Looking ahead into the week, I will be watching for Friday and Saturday as this looks like it could well cause more airport disruptions, so for these days be prepared for delays, cancellations or being diverted.

Weather warnings have been updated, and probably will be throughout the week, now the whole island is on yellow alert, and the south coast from tomorrow through to Tuesday will be on orange alert.

Tuesday will be the hottest day, and German models are showing a top temperature of 36°

Much of the island is clear, the north coast has had a little cloud today, and already we can see the arrival of the Sahara dust, which will be more visible from tomorrow.

Take care in this heat, I have seen many people mainly tourists already sun burnt, red like lobsters, and it really will spoil your holiday.

Like this: Like Loading...