IPMA extends yellow warning for hot weather for another 24 hours

The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) maintained the yellow warning for hot weather throughout the Madeira archipelago, early this Wednesday morning, it extended this period of greater attention from citizens by another 24 hours.

That is, the yellow warning for hot weather on the north coast, south coast, mountainous areas of Madeira and Porto Santo island is in force from 9 am this Wednesday until 9 pm on Friday, July 14.

According to the warning, record the persistence of high values ​​of the maximum temperature.

It should be noted that both today and tomorrow, the IPMA points to a very high level of ultraviolet rays, with level 10 for Madeira and 10 and 9, respectively, for Porto Santo.

From Diário Notícias

