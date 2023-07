The Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) today issued meteorological warnings due to the hot weather that promises to ‘scald’ the Madeira archipelago for this week.

Due to “persistence of high maximum temperature values”, the IPMA has issued yellow warnings for the South Coast, North Coast and Porto Santo, which come into force at 8 am tomorrow and last until 8 pm on Thursday.

Although not as hot as expected, temperatures could still hit 30 ° in some places.

