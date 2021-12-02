MSC Cruises requires vaccination of all passengers on board ships

The Italian company MSC Cruises, which has been promoting ‘turn-a-round’ operations in Madeira, will demand the vaccination of all passengers on board its ships.

MSC Cruises announced this Thursday, December 2, that all its passengers for the winter season, in the entire fleet, must be fully vaccinated against covid-19 and also present a screening test for the SARS-COV virus -2 within 48 hours prior to the ship’s departure time.

The measures are already in place for all of the Company’s winter itineraries in other regions and now also all Mediterranean cruises have been added with the new requirements, thus extending to passengers with reservations on MSC Grandiosa and MSC Fantasia.

Passengers are considered vaccinated if they have received the full set of covid-19 vaccinations more than 14 days prior to the start of their cruise. The measures apply to all passengers aged 12 and over.

Gianni Onorato, CEO of MSC Cruises, said: “Our health and safety protocol has led the industry, not only because we were the first major cruise company to resume international operations, but also because of its flexibility to adapt to the evolution of the pandemic on land.”

The new measures now also apply to MSC Grandiosa and MSC Fantasia and their Mediterranean cruises this winter season, in addition to the company’s other ships operating in Northern Europe, North America, South America, Africa South and Middle East.

Any passenger who is not fully vaccinated in time for the departure date can choose to postpone their holiday at a later date, or request a refund.

Passengers under the age of 12, as they are not eligible for vaccination, will continue to be welcome on board in accordance with the measures in force.

From Diário Notícias

