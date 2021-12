Today, 88 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection in RAM are reported. There are 9 imported cases and 79 of local transmission.

There are another 74 recovered, and Madeira currently has 780 active cases, of which 63 are imported and 717 are of local transmission.

Today there is yet another death to report, a patient (a 94-year-old woman) with associated comorbidities, at the Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital.

The Autonomous Region of Madeira accounts to date a total of 108 deaths associated with covid-19.

