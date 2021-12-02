ALBUQUERQUE SAYS IT’S BETTER TO SPEND MONEY ON AIRPORT TESTING THAN MILLIONS ON PROMOTING THE REGION

“It’s better to spend some money on tests than millions on promoting Madeira”, says Miguel Albuquerque.

The president of the Regional Government responds in this way when faced with the fact that in Portugal only the Region does not have a negative test on arrival at the airport.

The government official emphasizes that Madeira lives off tourism and must have a position of welcome. In addition, more than 90 percent of those who visit us are vaccinated and spend more than seven days in the Region, end up being tested. It emphasizes that tourism has been on the rise and that this is also due to the fact that the Region does not make this requirement.

Miguel Albuquerque continues to believe that Madeira will manage to control the problem of the pandemic in time for the economy not to close down again. Remember that vaccination is important and emphasizes that the two deaths marked yesterday by covid-19 were unvaccinated people.

From Jornal Madeira

