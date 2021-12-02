MARKET NIGHT IN SANTA CRUZ ON THE 18TH

Santa Cruz will keep its market night, on the 18th, as well as the Mercadinho da Camacha, this one on the 19th.

“It will certainly be different from what we were used to in the past, with great restrictions and without the traditional food and drink stalls, but it will have a lot of entertainment and will certainly bring people to Santa Cruz, and our entrepreneurs are grateful”, according to Élia Ascensão’s words , the vice president of the municipality, at the end of the morning council meeting this Thursday.

From Jornal Madeira

