There were many Madeirans who adhered, tonight, to the calls launched on Facebook for a tribute initiative to health professionals who work directly and indirectly in the prevention and treatment of patients infected with the new coronavirus.

At 10 pm this Saturday, 100s of people in different areas of the region clapped in honor of health professionals, at the same time that the cries: “Corona no, health yes”. were heard.

Just one example below of the many being shared across social networks.