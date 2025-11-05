Friends of tourist missing in Madeira join forces to search for him.

The current situation appears concerning now; we hope for his recovery and that this incident does not result in another unresolved disappearance of a tourist.

Some friends of the Polish tourist who disappeared in the mountains of Madeira last Sunday have joined together to search for him.

According to the foreigner’s sister, the friends have been living in Madeira for some years but were not indifferent to the news and will continue the search in the area where the last signal from Igor Holewiński’s mobile phone was detected.

As reported by DIÁRIO, the tourist said he was going for a solo hike towards Pico Ruivo. Since then, no one knows his whereabouts.

The PSP Search and Rescue Brigade, in coordination with the Regional Civil Protection Service, has also been involved in the search since Sunday, but so far the man has not been found.

Igor Holewiński is 1.95 m tall, has blond hair and wears glasses, his sister reported.

It is also known that the young man is on vacation in Madeira with his girlfriend.

