Strong wind warning in Madeira extended until late Monday afternoon

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal issued, this afternoon, a note that reports the extension until 18:00 tomorrow of the strong wind warning that was already in force since yesterday. In this sense, a recommendation is made to vessel owners and shipowners to adopt the necessary precautions in order to guarantee their safety.

The same warning note, signed by the sea-and-war captain Rui Teixeira, describes the forecast of the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA) for the general situation of the state of the weather (wind and sea) for the seafront of Madeira, until 6 pm on 26th June: fresh to very fresh north/northeast wind, sometimes strong until early morning, good visibility and on the North Coast northeast waves 2 to 3 meters high and on the South Coast south/southeast waves with 1 to 1.5 meters high.

