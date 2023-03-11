REGION WANTS TO TAKE ADVANTAGE OF STAR WARS RECORDINGS TO PROMOTE DESTINATIONS LIKE THE CANARY ISLANDS

The president of the Regional Government congratulated the choice of Madeira for the Star Wars recordings.

The official, who was speaking on the sidelines of the celebrations of the 110th anniversary of the forest guard of Madeira, said that the Region intends to take the opportunity to promote the destination like the Canary Islands, which has a history of various cinematographic productions and series.

The intention is to attract more film and series recordings to Madeira, he said, recalling an Indian production that filmed in the region in recent years.

From Jornal Madeira

