Euphoria on Benfica’s arrival in Madeira

Benfica, who arrived in Madeira last night, were received with great euphoria by the Madeiran fans.

Hundreds waited at Cristiano Ronaldo International Airport to see the players and other technical staff, after a trip that arrived with great delay, apparently motivated by the strike of air traffic controllers in Lisbon.

The leader of the I Liga faces Marítimo this Sunday afternoon, and the coaches have already expressed their will to win, and for the green-and-reds the accounts are much more complicated in the fight for maintenance.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...