Sunday morning is not very inviting for bathing in the Complexo Doca do Cavacas area. The sea agitation and the brownish color of the sea water is discouraging bathers.

Next door, at Praia Formosa, as you can see in the images, the scene is identical.

A beautiful sunny day, but with the rough sea this is a normal occurrence.

From Jornal Madeira

Like this: Like Loading...