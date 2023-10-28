Today we are racing to fight breast cancer

It is at 5pm today, October 28th, that the fight against breast cancer takes place. The Women’s Race takes to the streets once again, in collaboration between the Madeira Regional Center of the Portuguese League Against Cancer and the Madeira Athletics Association.

The meeting is scheduled for 4:30 pm, next to the Cathedral, for the race that aims, in addition to raising awareness, to raise funds for prevention and support for breast cancer patients. This year, Mariana Fernandes, a doctor in the field of oncology, is godmother.

The XVI Women’s Race is part of the movement known as ‘Pink October’, which was born in the United States of America in the 90s of the last century, with the aim of inspiring change and mobilizing society to fight against cancer. of the breast. In Portugal, around 7,000 new cases of breast cancer are detected annually, and 1,800 women die from this disease.

To take part in this afternoon’s race, simply purchase a t-shirt at the race site, next to the Funchal Cathedral. For those who choose to support this cause through donations, you can do so through the following link: ligacontraocancro.pt/donativos

