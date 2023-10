Two vehicles collided this morning, around 6 am, in the Curral das Freiras tunnel. This accident resulted in one fatality, a man aged around 40, and several serious injuries, including a young woman in her 20s.

The Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos, the Sapadores Firefighters of Funchal and EMIR were on site to provide assistance to the victims.

The PSP took charge of the incident.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...