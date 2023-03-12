‘STAR WARS’ ACTORS, PRODUCERS AND TECHNICAL STAFF ARRIVED IN MADEIRA

This afternoon, dozens of people arrived in the Region who will work on the ‘Stars Wars’ saga, whose filming will take place in Madeira until the end of the month.

The main actors and actresses of the series were the first to leave the plane and, at an accelerated pace, entered four vans, which went to the Caniçal area, where the first scenes will be recorded. Still others remain at the airport and head to the various filming locations.

In addition to the actors, in Madeira there are also the various backstage departments, producers, directors, camera operators and all those who will guarantee the operation.

Several cargo cars will transport the luggage of the dozens of professionals who are involved in the filming and who arrived in the Region on a chartered flight.

From Jornal Madeira

It’s known about 500 people in total will be involved.

