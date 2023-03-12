Marítimo fought but lost to leader Benfica

Marítimo closed the 24th round of the I Liga in the ranking position where it was, that is, in the 16th and antepenultimate place.

In a completely full Estádio do Marítimo, the green-and-reds received a visit from leader Benfica and lost by 3-0, in a match where the home team did everything to get a positive result, but were unable to always impose a high pace to try to nullify the attacks of the ‘Eagles’ who had numerous opportunities to score.

In the first half, the reds only managed to overcome the green-red defense already in stoppage time (45+3) with a goal by Neres and after João Mário missed a penalty, at the 30th minute, and the green-red Cláudio Winck saw it annulled a great goal two minutes later (32) by offside position.

In the second half, Benfica came to sentence the result in the opening minutes with a goal by João Mário in the 50th minute and by Neres, who scored twice in the match, in the 57th minute.

In these last 45 minutes, the green-and-reds did everything to try to change the course of events, but came to show some signs of tiredness and motivation to do so.

In the 24th game in the I Liga, the islanders are ranked 16th with 16 points, one more than Paços de Ferreira and Santa Clara, who are in the last two places in the ranking, while Benfica consolidates the leadership, now adding 65 points, eight more than FC Porto, which is ranked second.

From Diário Notícias