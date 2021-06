As part of the celebrations for the Day of the Autonomous Region of Madeira and the Madeiran Communities, which is celebrated on July 1st, the Monte Palace Garden can be visited free of charge by residents of the Region throughout the day.

Note that residents of RAM must present proof of residence [document with the address] at the entrance to the Garden, so they can enter free of charge.

The garden will be open between 9:30 am and 6:00 pm, requiring the use of a mask inside the space.

From Jornal Madeira