Madeira now registers 3 more cases of Covid-19, so the region now counts 9627 confirmed cases of COVID-19. These are 1 case imported from Russia and 2 cases of local transmission.

There are now 7 more recovered cases to report. RAM now counts 9498 cases recovered from COVID-19.

To date, the region accounts for a total of 72 deaths associated with COVID-19. There are 57 active cases, of which 13 are imported cases and 44 are of local transmission. Regarding the isolation of active cases, it should be noted that 3 people are hospitalized at Dr. Nélio Mendonça Hospital (3 people in Polyvalent Units and 0 in the Intensive Care Unit dedicated to COVID-19) and 8 people are isolated in a dedicated hotel unit, the rest remaining in their own accommodation.

From Jornal Madeira