FUNCHAL CAPTAINCY EXTENDS STRONG WIND WARNING

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal once again extended the strong wind warning, until 06:00 tomorrow.

According to data released by the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and Atmosphere, this Thursday, the wind will blow fresh to very fresh, sometimes strong, and visibility will be good to moderate.

With regard to swell, on the north coast of the archipelago they will be 2.5 to 3 meters, reaching 3 to 3.5 meters by the end of the morning. in the south, the waves will not exceed 1.5 meters.

The Captaincy of the Port of Funchal recommends that “and the owners or shipowners of the vessels take the necessary precautions so that they remain in the safe harbors”.

From Jornal Madeira

