For the second time this February, the last night was tropical in Funchal, where the minimum air temperature did not drop from 21.6 degrees Celsius in the Observatory and 21.7 degrees in the Lido.

Weather stations that at the beginning of this hot dawn in the middle of winter saw temperatures rise to 24.7 degrees in the Lido and 24.3 degrees in the Observatory.

In addition to Funchal, other locations on the south coast of Madeira also recorded tropical temperatures (above 20 degrees) this past morning, such as Lugar de Baixo (24.3ºC), Quinta Grande (22.0ºC), Ponta do Pargo (21.3ºC) ) and Monte (20.6ºC).

This morning, at 9 am, the highest maximum air temperature was 24.7 degrees, recorded in the Lido.

Yesterday the highest temperature value was 28.1 degrees, felt at Sítio do Lugar de Baixo, Parish and Municipality of Ponta do Sol.

From DN