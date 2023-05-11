WHOLE COUNTRY AT VERY HIGH RISK OF EXPOSURE TO UV RADIATION

All districts of mainland Portugal and the archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores present today a very high risk of exposure to ultraviolet radiation (UV), according to the Portuguese Institute of the Sea and the Atmosphere (IPMA).

On Friday, mainland Portugal and the archipelagos of Madeira and the Azores will remain with very high and high levels of exposure to this radiation.

The ultraviolet radiation scale has five levels, between extreme and low risk.

For regions with very high risk, the IPMA advises the use of sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t-shirt, parasol, sunscreen and to avoid exposing children to the sun.

The IPMA recommends for regions with high risk the use of sunglasses with UV filter, hat, t’shirt and sunscreen.

From Jornal Madeira

