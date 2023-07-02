BATHER IS LEFT WITHOUT A WALLET IN BROAD DAYLIGHT ROBBERY AT PRAIA FORMOSA

The woman parked the car in the Praia Formosa area and when she returned, her car window was broken and her bag and wallet stolen.

It all happened in broad daylight, this Sunday, at Praia Formosa. A driver chose that beach as a leisure area on a day off and parked her car even before taking a dip. She took a walk around Praia Formosa and when she returned to where her car was parked, there was no time to avoid a robbery in broad daylight. On social media, the woman is making an appeal, just to recover the documents. As JM found out, the victim was left without a wallet and beach bag that was inside the vehicle. The thief broke a glass of the back door and stole the material that was there. Apparently there are no eyewitnesses.

A complaint was made to the PSP.

The lady makes an appeal to anyone who might see her bag and hopefully her wallet and documents are still inside.

