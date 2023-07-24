ALBUQUERQUE DOES NOT ASSUME THE SALE OF HOSPITAL NÉLIO MENDONÇA BUT SAYS THAT THE REGION WILL NOT HAVE TWO HOSPITALS

The President of the Regional Government is not concerned about delays in the transfer of State funds for the work on the central and university hospital in Madeira, stating that the Region has good relations with the Minister of Finance.

Asked about the possibility, in the financing model, of building Hospital Dr. Nélio Mendonça can be used to reduce the Region’s debt, the official considered that “this is good”, but does not assume that this will be the fate of the current hospital.

With the insistence of journalists on this issue, Albuquerque pointed out that the matter has not yet been considered, but “we are not going to have two hospitals”.

The head of the Regional Government spoke to journalists during the visit of the national PSD leader to the works on the future hospital, having accompanied Montenegro as president of PSD Madeira.

From Jornal Madeira

