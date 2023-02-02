Customer in Funchal awarded an electric car by the ‘Meu Super’ brand

The 100% electric car – Smart ForTwo EQ – was delivered to customer Sandrina Gomes, who lives in Funchal, as part of the 11th anniversary of the Meu Super brand.

The winner, a regular customer of the Meu Super S. Martinho store, in Funchal, made the greatest number of purchases, with a value equal to or greater than 25 euros, registered with a Continente Card, in the brand’s supermarkets, between 8 July and 31 August from 2022.

There are currently 13 Meu Super stores on Madeira Island: the first opening took place in 2014 in Prazeres, Funchal, and the S. Martinho store opened at the end of 2021.

Meu Super supermarkets seek to respond to the most demanding needs of customers with nearby stores, with personalized service, extended opening hours and quality products, with variety. This proximity and convenience format has gained greater importance with customers in recent years, remaining an option for frequent purchases, in the vicinity of their homes, workplaces or schools.

In 11 years, Meu Super opened 316 stores across the country, with a total sales area of ​​50,000 m2 and created 1,500 jobs.

Meu Super was chosen by Portuguese consumers as the No. 1 brand in the ‘Proximity Supermarkets’ category in the 2023 Consumer Choice award, for the 8th consecutive year. The Consumer Choice award, which is now in its 11th edition, rewards brands according to the evaluation of thousands of consumers, with Meu Super supermarkets presenting the highest level of satisfaction or recommendation attributed by customers, based on their performance in 2022.

Like this: Like Loading...