THREE MADEIRA RESTAURANTS ARE AMONG THE 50 FAVORITES OF THE PORTUGUESE

TheFork platform revealed today the top 50 favorite Portuguese restaurants, among which there is no shortage of Madeiran ‘names’.

To arrive at this ranking, the platform registered the spaces that gather the most reservations, presenting a list whose winner is Yakuza Lisboa, followed by Contrabando and Cervejaria Ramiro, which, in just 8 months of presence on TheFork, is already the third most reserved.

In fact, Lisbon’s restaurants are the most popular when it comes to booking, as of the 50 favourites, 34 are located in the Portuguese capital.

In Madeira, it was AVISTA – Mediterráneo (25th), Armazém do Sal (35th) and Espaço Funchal (48th) that gathered preference.

When it comes to ratings, certain cities stand out for having a higher percentage of restaurants between 9.5 and 10 points, the best ratings on TheFork. They are Bragança, Viana do Castelo, Santarém and Viseu, with 40%, 30%, 20% and 20%, respectively. Although they have more restaurants, cities like Lisbon, Porto and Faro do not have, comparatively, so many restaurants published with maximum points.

According to data from TheFork, the day with the most bookings is Saturday (21%) and the chosen time is dinner (67%). The platform also reveals that restaurants with an average price of €25 and specialized in traditional Portuguese cuisine (24%) are preferred. International cuisine follows, especially Japanese and Italian, as well as seafood restaurants, such as Cervejaria Liberdade and Cervejaria Ramiro, both in Lisbon. The latter has been part of TheFork for just 8 months and, after decades without accepting appointments, it is already the third most booked restaurant in Portugal (and the 32nd most searched).

From Jornal Madeira

The complete list of the TOP 50 most booked restaurants in 2022 in Portugal:

1. Yakuza by Olivier – Lisboa

2. Contrabando Restaurante e Bar – Lisboa

3. Cervejaria Ramiro – Lisboa

4. NoTalho – Lisboa

5. Chapitô à Mesa Restaurante – Lisboa

6. Frade dos Mares – Lisboa

7. O Frade – Lisboa

8. Clube de Fado – Lisboa

9. Cervejaria Liberdade – Lisboa

10. Guilty by Olivier – Porto

11. SEEN – Lisboa

12. Ofício – Lisboa

13. Baía do Peixe – Cascais

14. Guilty Parque das Nações – Lisboa

15. Yakuza by Olivier – Porto

16. Bistro 100 Maneiras – Lisboa

17. Pharmacia Felicidade – Lisboa

18. Flow Restaurant & Bar – Porto

19. Café de São Bento – Lisboa

20. Guilty by Olivier – Lisboa

21. Sebastião – Lisboa

22. BuonaPizza – Lisboa

23. Vintage Praia – Vila Nova de Gaia

24. XXL by Olivier – Lisboa

25. AVISTA – Mediterrâneo – Funchal, Madeira

26. Elemento – Porto

27. Infame – Lisboa

28. Casa de Chá da Boa Nova – Matosinhos

29. Água pela Barba – Lisboa

30. Erva Restaurante & Bar – Lisboa

31. La Paparrucha – Lisboa

32. Monte Mar – Cascais

33. Petit d Algés – Algés

34. Kamikaze – Almada

35. Armazém do Sal – Funchal, Madeira

36. MISTU Restaurant & Bar – Porto

37. Eleven – Lisboa

38. Monte Mar – Lisboa

39. KOB by Olivier – Lisboa

40. The Club Steakhouse – Lisboa

41. Espada – Lisboa

42. Café no Chiado – Lisboa

43. The Old House – Lisboa

44. 100 Maneiras – Lisboa

45. Mano a Mano – Lisboa

46. Biferia – Clérigos – Porto

47. Peixola – Lisboa

48. Espaço Funchal – Funchal, Madeira

49. Café IN – Sushi & Meat – Lisboa

50. Thamel Restaurant – Porto

