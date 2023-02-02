THREE MADEIRA RESTAURANTS ARE AMONG THE 50 FAVORITES OF THE PORTUGUESE

This might be handy if you plan a visit to Portugal.
TheFork platform revealed today the top 50 favorite Portuguese restaurants, among which there is no shortage of Madeiran ‘names’.
To arrive at this ranking, the platform registered the spaces that gather the most reservations, presenting a list whose winner is Yakuza Lisboa, followed by Contrabando and Cervejaria Ramiro, which, in just 8 months of presence on TheFork, is already the third most reserved.
In fact, Lisbon’s restaurants are the most popular when it comes to booking, as of the 50 favourites, 34 are located in the Portuguese capital.
In Madeira, it was AVISTA – Mediterráneo (25th), Armazém do Sal (35th) and Espaço Funchal (48th) that gathered preference.
When it comes to ratings, certain cities stand out for having a higher percentage of restaurants between 9.5 and 10 points, the best ratings on TheFork. They are Bragança, Viana do Castelo, Santarém and Viseu, with 40%, 30%, 20% and 20%, respectively. Although they have more restaurants, cities like Lisbon, Porto and Faro do not have, comparatively, so many restaurants published with maximum points.
According to data from TheFork, the day with the most bookings is Saturday (21%) and the chosen time is dinner (67%). The platform also reveals that restaurants with an average price of €25 and specialized in traditional Portuguese cuisine (24%) are preferred. International cuisine follows, especially Japanese and Italian, as well as seafood restaurants, such as Cervejaria Liberdade and Cervejaria Ramiro, both in Lisbon. The latter has been part of TheFork for just 8 months and, after decades without accepting appointments, it is already the third most booked restaurant in Portugal (and the 32nd most searched).
The complete list of the TOP 50 most booked restaurants in 2022 in Portugal:
1. Yakuza by Olivier – Lisboa
2. Contrabando Restaurante e Bar – Lisboa
3. Cervejaria Ramiro – Lisboa
4. NoTalho – Lisboa
5. Chapitô à Mesa Restaurante – Lisboa
6. Frade dos Mares – Lisboa
7. O Frade – Lisboa
8. Clube de Fado – Lisboa
9. Cervejaria Liberdade – Lisboa
10. Guilty by Olivier – Porto
11. SEEN – Lisboa
12. Ofício – Lisboa
13. Baía do Peixe – Cascais
14. Guilty Parque das Nações – Lisboa
15. Yakuza by Olivier – Porto
16. Bistro 100 Maneiras – Lisboa
17. Pharmacia Felicidade – Lisboa
18. Flow Restaurant & Bar – Porto
19. Café de São Bento – Lisboa
20. Guilty by Olivier – Lisboa
21. Sebastião – Lisboa
22. BuonaPizza – Lisboa
23. Vintage Praia – Vila Nova de Gaia
24. XXL by Olivier – Lisboa
25. AVISTA – Mediterrâneo – Funchal, Madeira
26. Elemento – Porto
27. Infame – Lisboa
28. Casa de Chá da Boa Nova – Matosinhos
29. Água pela Barba – Lisboa
30. Erva Restaurante & Bar – Lisboa
31. La Paparrucha – Lisboa
32. Monte Mar – Cascais
33. Petit d Algés – Algés
34. Kamikaze – Almada
35. Armazém do Sal – Funchal, Madeira
36. MISTU Restaurant & Bar – Porto
37. Eleven – Lisboa
38. Monte Mar – Lisboa
39. KOB by Olivier – Lisboa
40. The Club Steakhouse – Lisboa
41. Espada – Lisboa
42. Café no Chiado – Lisboa
43. The Old House – Lisboa
44. 100 Maneiras – Lisboa
45. Mano a Mano – Lisboa
46. Biferia – Clérigos – Porto
47. Peixola – Lisboa
48. Espaço Funchal – Funchal, Madeira
49. Café IN – Sushi & Meat – Lisboa
50. Thamel Restaurant – Porto