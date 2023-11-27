Nearly 4 million euros for Christmas and New Year celebrations

The Christmas spirit will begin to be felt in Funchal from the 1st of December, with the inauguration of the lights in downtown Funchal, but this year there are new features. The Regional Government invested 3 million 890 thousand euros in these festivities, 20 thousand euros more than in 2022.

In total there will be 152 performances at the Central Placa on Avenida Arriaga, including concerts, performances and street dances.

New features also include the Reading of the Christmas Carol, on December 20th, at 10:30 am, at the Central Avenue, as well as Christmas face painting.

As happened at Christmas 2022, it will be possible to interact with the Christmas lights, using a QR Code, which will allow you to change their colors.

The traditional nativity scene and stalls with food and drinks will also be present for everyone to meet up and enjoy drinks and Christmas traditions.

From Diário Notícias

