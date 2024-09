This year, 59 stations are planned for fireworks, said Eduardo Jesus, regional secretary of Tourism and Culture, this afternoon.

There will be 27 stations in Funchal, 25 between Pier 8 and Almirante Reis, 5 at sea and 2 in Porto Santo.

He also explained, during the presentation of the Christmas and New Year’s Eve celebrations, that 20 minutes before the fire, animation will be planned using the projection of laser beams, which will allow a “ballet of lights”.

From Diário Notícias

Like this: Like Loading...