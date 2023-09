A vehicle was recently damaged in Achadas da Cruz, after being hit by a bull.

According to the author of the video, the animal was furious and kicked the car, which was dented.

The hiker, who provided the video to DIÁRIO, warns to be careful when parking in this area where there are usually several cows grazing.

The video has been widely shared on social media.

