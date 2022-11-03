Pingo Doce Cancela Reopens Soon

If like me you love Pingo Doce, and living near the one in Cancela, then you will know its been closed for just over a week for refurbishment, which has also been ongoing for much longer when it was still open.

Well the wait is nearly over, and I saw some of the staff in the Forum shopping store yesterday, and they have told me the reopening is scheduled for the 11th November.

The company has been doing remodeling of more of there stores on the island, including the Forum Shopping and Machico.

Fingers crossed Calheta might be one of the next, but I don’t know if there is much space to expand there.

Like this: Like Loading...