Jazzy Walks Quintet in Santana center. This is a free concert but please book as limited space.

15th August 8.30pm

https://www.bondingexperiences.com/products/joves-band-jazzy-walks

The next was a total sell out last time in the beautiful surroundings of Quinta da Paz which you can also have a tour if if you get there a little early.

26th August, Santa da Serra in Santa Cruz. 4pm

https://www.bondingexperiences.com/products/triangulo-quartet

These concerts help local artists on the island.

Like this: Like Loading...