GNR will investigate Fanal wedding party

The National Republican Guard (GNR), through the Nature and Environmental Protection Section (SEPNA), has already received a formal complaint about the party held at Fanal last Saturday.

Confirmation was given to the newspaper by Major Tiago Felizardo, officer responsible for Communication and Public Relations at the Madeira Territorial Command.

At this time, he revealed that there was “a formal complaint about this situation. Now, the GNR will analyze and confirm the facts and, then, assess whether there is a criminal matter or not”, he said. At this time, “an investigation will take place”.

Major Tiago Felizardo also revealed to JM that if there are facts and indications of illegality, mainly of a criminal nature, it will then be “forwarded to the Public Prosecutor’s Office”.

Jornal Madeira also knows that a group of citizens are forming themselves, with the intention of making a formal complaint to the authorities about the celebration that took place last weekend, in the Laurissilva area protected by UNESCO, which is part of the Natura 2000 Network. On social media, this group is already making efforts to find out where they will make the complaint, whether to the National Republican Guard or to the Public Prosecutor’s Office.

From Jornal Madeira

