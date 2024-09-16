Three injured in accident in Ribeira Brava

Seems to be more and more accidents like this, and their stupudity, causes huge prolems for the rest of us travelling at that time.

A head-on collision in the tunnel connecting Ribeira Brava to Tabua this afternoon caused three injuries and significant material damage to the vehicles involved.

Two of the victims, a woman and a teenager, were travelling in the same car and the driver of the other vehicle also had to receive hospital treatment.

Assistance to the victims was provided by the Mixed Firefighters of Ribeira Brava and Ponta do Sol, by the Volunteer Firefighters of Câmara de Lobos and by the Volunteer Firefighters of Calheta.

From Diário Notícias

