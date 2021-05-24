The wind has already started to cause a few problems this morning at the airport, the easyJet and TAP flights from lusbon circled a while before landing, but so far all flights have landed.

Today we see 6 flights from the UK arrive.

If anyone is on the BA flight arriving or departing, I would be very interested on how everything went as I will be doing this in two weeks time.

Also anyone on the other flights, please let us know in the comments below how the experience went, and problems with the Madeira safe site? Does easyjet insist on a PCR Test to board? And anything else you can add.