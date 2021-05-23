Today, there are 14 new cases of SARS-CoV-2 infection reported in RAM, so the region now accounts for 9374 confirmed cases of covid-19. This is 1 case imported from Moldova and 13 cases of local transmission, most of which are already associated with positive case contacts. Epidemiological investigations are ongoing.

Today, according to the regional health department, there are 11 more recovered cases to report. Active cases are 268.

In total, there are 81 situations that are currently being considered by health authorities, these being related to travelers identified at the airport, contacts with positive cases or other situations reported to the SRS24 line or to SESARAM, EPERAM.