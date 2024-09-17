PJ mega-operation carries out 25 searches in several organizations in Madeira

The crimes at stake are economic participation in business, undue receipt of advantage, party financing and malfeasance.

A team of inspectors from the Judicial Police (PJ), accompanied by a magistrate from the Public Prosecutor’s Office, is carrying out searches in several public companies and at least one private company, located in different parts of the Autonomous Region of Madeira, as part of a judicial investigation related to public contracts and commercial relations. The investigation is being conducted by the Central Department of Investigation and Criminal Action (DCIAP), based in Lisbon.

According to DIÁRIO, PJ inspectors have been carrying out 25 search and seizure warrants in public bodies such as four secretariats under the supervision of the Regional Government since this morning – Regional Secretariat for Health and Civil Protection, Regional Secretariat for Finance, Regional Secretariat for Equipment and Infrastructure, Regional Secretariat for Agriculture, Fisheries and Environment.

The investigations are also taking place in public companies within the government sphere, such as ‘Águas e Resíduos da Madeira’ (ARM), the Madeira Ports Administration (APRAM), the Regional Development Institute (IDR), the RAM Rural Development Program (PRODERAM) and two municipal councils – Funchal and Calheta.

At issue are suspicions of contractual irregularities established in the period between 2020 and 2024, with four crimes in the PJ’s sights, such as economic participation in business, undue receipt of advantage, party financing and prevarication.

It is known that among those targeted are companies owned by businessman Humberto Drumond.

From Diário Notícias

