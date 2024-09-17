PSD-Madeira campaign for the 2023 regional elections under investigation by the PJ

The financing of the PSD-Madeira campaign for the 2023 regional elections is one of the aspects under investigation by the PJ, through the mega-operation that is being developed today in the Region.

According to DIÁRIO, the criminal investigation suspects cost inflation in contracts established between public bodies and companies owned and within the sphere of influence of businessman Humberto Drumond with the alleged aim of paying off PSD debts resulting from expenses incurred in the party’s campaign for the regional legislative elections last year.

The 25 search and seizure warrants that the PJ is carrying out aim to collect evidence to substantiate the evidence already in the possession of the Public Prosecutor’s Office and ensure the robustness of the investigation. As such, during the course of the proceedings it is possible that arrests will be made if there is reason.

From Diário Notícias

