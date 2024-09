Trips of 6 to 14 nights between November and March.

At the MSC Cruises Roadshow, which arrived in Funchal today, the cruise between the Canary Islands and Madeira was announced, between November and March, on the ship MSC Ópera.

Embarkation/disembarkation take place at the Port in Funchal and trips can last from 6 to 14 nights.

This cruise will allow you to sail to the most popular winter sun destinations, including the Canary Islands and Madeira.

From Diário Notícias

