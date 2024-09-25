Tourist in bikini ‘invades’ Government Palace in Madeira

Funchal today recorded another unusual episode involving tourists.

The curious moment happened when a tourist, dressed only in a bikini, entered the Regional Government Palace, located on Avenida Zarco, in an act that caught the attention of employees and people passing by the building.

According to witnesses, the woman, who was apparently unaware of the formal nature of the space, went to the central fountain in the building’s lobby to take a photo. It was then that the doorman of the space intervened, politely asking her to leave. Without causing any major problems, the tourist complied with the request and left the premises.

From Diário Notícias

