Summary of the press conference given by the Regional Health Secretary Dr. Pedro Ramos and the Vice President of IASaude, Dr. Bruna Gouveia, TODAY – Saturday – March 28 at 6:00 pm

> All information on the daily accounts of the Covid19 cases in the autonomous region of Madeira are provided in the daily reports by the regional health and IASaude secretariat;

> Tomorrow new restrictive measures will be announced by the President of the Regional Government of Madeira, Dr. Miguel Albuquerque;

> Supermarket in Ribeira Brava, provisionally closed, due to a positive Covid19 case that is being analyzed by the regional health authorities;

Of the total of 176 suspected cases to date:

-> 138 had a negative result.

-> 4 suspected cases awaiting laboratory results;

-> 34 positive cases (10 more than yesterday)

Of the positives:

(14 males and 20 females);

(7 are aged under 29, 1 between 30 and 39, 3 between 40 and 49, 6 people between 50 and 59 years old, 8 between 60 and 69 years old and 9 patients between 70 and 79.);

(30 live in Madeira and 4 are Dutch tourists);

Regarding the 30 residents: 15 are from Funchal, 7 from Câmara de Lobos and 5 from Ponta de Sol; 2 in the municipality of Santa Cruz; 1 residing in porto santo (but residing in Funchal since January)

(1 patient only in the covid treatment area19 at the Dr. Nélio mendonça hospital without the need for intensive care, 29 are in isolation at home and 4 at the quinta do lorde hotel unit, occupying an independent floor);

Transmission areas: 5 from the Netherlands, 4 from the United Arab Emirates, 2 from the United Kingdom, 1 person from Spain, 6 from mainland Portugal (Lisbon and Tagus Valley), 1 from Switzerland, 2 from Brazil, 2 from northern Portugal, 1 from France and 10 cases of local transmission.

Local broadcast (the 10):

– 4 are connected to the patient in the case imported from Spain – a family;

– 2 through contact with a patient with a transmission link to Lisbon and the Tagus valley;)

– 3 through close contacts with the case of france and residence at Ponta do Sol (these are patients without symptoms, but as they had contact with positive cases, they were contacted by the health authorities to take the test and it was found that had the virus);

– 1 patient who manifested symptoms today after having contact with tourists from the united kingdom who were in the region until 3/14 and who had mild symptoms (the patient from porto santo, but residing in funchal);

> 611 people to be monitored daily and under active surveillance, of which 12 are health professionals. They are all duly accompanied, with the necessary support; 165 of these are confirmed contacts with positive cases and, therefore, are under active surveillance by the health authorities in the region;

> 1406 people in self-surveillance. (Passive surveillance);

> 119 people in dedicated accommodation – mandatory quarantine – 21 in Porto Santo and 98 in Caniçal ; (add to the 4 tourists who are in isolation);

> 71 calls to the SRS24 line since the last balance, totaling 4296 calls since the line was activated;

A call for unity. #We are together.

Stay at home. Please!

Daniel Caires – 19h16