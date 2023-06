Photo from my balcony 21.30…

It’s been a difficult day, and tonight the rain will continue, and well into the morning.

Please Note a lot of places will now be closed tomorrow, especially public counter services from the Câmaras.

It’s worth staying at home, and is advised to stay home and not to travel while the red warning is in place, which is till 3pm today (Tuesday)

Stay safe, and we hope for a better day tomorrow, after this storm passes.

Like this: Like Loading...