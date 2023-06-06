Large rock blocks part of expressway

Large rock blocks part of expresswayTobi Hughes·6th June 2023Madeira News A large rock due to a landslide has blocked part of the expressway Caniçal – Machico. Rain has continued to fall all night, and reports of landslides and fallen trees, plus small areas of flooding have been reported through the night. Help & ShareClick to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)Click to print (Opens in new window)Like this:Like Loading... Related