Schools and several services are closed today.

Today is marked by several cancellations and closure of services in Madeira, due to weather conditions, conditioned by the passage of Óscar depression, starting with schools.

The Government of Madeira decided to suspend teaching activity in all educational establishments on the island this Tuesday. In a statement, the Regional Secretariat for Education also said that the return to normal teaching activity will take place tomorrow (June 7).

municipal services

The administrative services of the Municipality of Funchal, museums, cultural, recreational and sports spaces will also be closed on Tuesday, to reduce the movement of people in the municipality.

The bathing complexes of FrenteMar Funchal, Parque Ecológico, as well as the Funchal promenade – Câmara de Lobos are also closed.

Along the same lines, the Parish Council of Santo António decreed that, during the morning period, the administrative services of the council are closed. During the afternoon, the opening of these services will be conditioned by the weather. The following contacts are available to customers: 291 709 400.

In the municipality of Câmara de Lobos, non-essential municipal services are also closed, this Tuesday. This includes public attendance services, Municipal Libraries, the Madeira Press Museum, Municipal Community Centres, playgrounds and other public facilities at the municipal level.

Electricity Company of Madeira

All public service counters of the Madeira Electricity Company administration are closed, including at the headquarters, located on Avenida do Mar.

However, the Customer Support Service will be in normal operation, through the line EEM 800 221 187.

Transport

The company Horas do Funchal admitted constraints on public transport today.

